JAMES HARRINGTON

FRENCH COLUMN
Club vs Country row set to rumble on
Building: Fabien Galthie with his players after Autumn Nations Cup final defeat to England
Christmas is coming, the 2021 Six Nations is scheduled to kick off in a little under seven weeks and, as it stands, Fabien Galthie does not know how many players he can select for the opening match against Italy in Rome.
Thirty-one or forty-two, that is the question. Or, possibly, a number somewhere in between.
Sorting it out, however, doesn’t look like it will be plain sailing. Galthie doesn’t know when h...
