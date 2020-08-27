Joe Heyes aims to usurp old king Cole at Leicester

Powerhouse Leicester prop Joe Heyes aims to turn up the heat on England teammate Dan Cole as he bids to make his own mark on international rugby.

Heyes, a Junior World Cup finalist with England U20s in 2018, has enjoyed a remarkable introduction to Premiership rugby and is now eyeing the starting spot held by Cole.

Nottingham-born Heyes, 21, has already made more than 40 first team appearances and has been working on his fitness levels to ensure he takes that next step.

Heyes told The Rugby Paper: “I’ve always looked up to Dan but I do feel that perhaps now we are competing for the same spot. He’s an unbelievable tighthead but I’m getting into a position where I can start clipping at his heels a bit more for a starting place.

“One of my big focusses has been working off the ball because while I feel I’m good on the ball and my scrummaging and tackling are sound, when it comes to getting around the field it links into fitness and it’s a case of catching up – props are not just props anymore.”

Heyes added: “During lockdown I got into road running and it was time I’ll never get again until I retire, so I used it wisely and worked very hard with our physios and S&C staff.

“I ended up doing 15kms a day and lost 7kgs to get down to 115kgs (18st 2lbs), which is the lightest I’ve been since I was 13, but I’ve built my body back up again now and am really feeling the benefits.”

Alpha: England veteran prop Dan Cole sings the national anthem with George Ford and Danny Care beside him. Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Time off gave former Loughborough Student Heyes a chance to reflect on his progress, as well as resetting his goals, which include breaking into the national squad.

Heyes said: “That’s what everyone wants, but at the moment I just want to help Tigers get back to where they deserve to be and those other things come with good performances.

“You’re just one of 15 players so everybody’s got to do well here, see where the club gets to and then, hopefully, England will have a lot of Tigers players to pick from.

“It’s been a pretty rapid progression for me. The first year after the U20s took my breath away a little bit. At the beginning I was fifth choice, but a couple of injuries and international selection gave me a chance and, at 19, I’ll admit it was quite daunting.

“You’re playing in front of big crowds every week, which was new, but it made me mature quickly and that put me in a great position for this season and I’ve been able to carry it on. Other young lads are also getting chances now and that’s only good for us.”

While Cole remains the epitome of high achievement, Heyes also aspires to assimilate the skills of a particular rampaging Australian prop into his game.

He explained: “Coley works so hard around the pitch and represents what we do, but looking at players around the world I’d say Taniela Tupou is one I really look at because he’s an absolute beast around the field.

“Like a lot of southern hemisphere props, he’s fit, athletic and agile, but for the fundamentals, scrummaging and sheer workrate, Coley remains the pinnacle.”

NEALE HARVEY

