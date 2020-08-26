Saracens prop Alec Clarey calls for return of England Students

Saracens prop Alec Clarey believes the RFU must find a way of resuscitating the England Students side, citing how it paved a way to his own eventual progression to the Premiership.

Financial cutbacks mean the England Students set-up is currently on hold, but five years ago Clarey was part of a students squad that contained Ruaridh McConnochie, Freddie Clarke and Lovejoy Chawatama – all of whom have since made their mark in the top-flight.

Clarey, who was at Hartpury at the time and has been handed a golden chance by Saracens after overcoming serious injury to prove himself in the Championship with Jersey, told The Rugby Paper: “England Students gave me an opportunity to play at a very high level.

“We played Portugal in 2015 and for university guys playing in the BUCS League it’s a chance to get out there and play some really good rugby.

“I think it’s really positive so I’d hope the RFU will bring it back because that’s what lads in the BUCS League want to aspire to.

“When I found out I’d been selected I was over the moon, walking on sunshine, so I think if they can find a way to do that they should because it’s a good stepping stone.”

Bishop Auckland-born Clarey, 26, earned a move to Bristol in 2016 on the back of his exploits for Hartpury, but was unable to break through there before joining Jersey.

However, he now finds himself competing alongside World Cup-winning tighthead Vincent Koch.

Clarey explained: “I was in the academy at Bristol but they’d just come up to the Premiership and I was sixth or seventh choice, so I decided to go to Jersey in 2017 because I needed games. In my second year I got in a good position but snapped my Achilles in the first game.

“It was gutting but Jersey kept me on and gave me a big chance. Rumours about me going to Saracens started but I had no inkling and I thought they’d mixed me up with someone else.

“Then my agent finally rang and said Saracens were keen on me, so here I am now with the chance of a lifetime.”

After making his Premiership debut at Bristol last weekend, Clarey added: “To be playing with guys like Vincent Koch is incredible, but I’ve just grabbed the bull by the horns and will see where that takes me.

“You look at Richard Barrington who came to Saracens from Jersey in 2013 and has been here seven years, so you’d love to follow that.”

NEALE HARVEY

