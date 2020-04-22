Leicester Tigers fend off interest for another international in their backline

THE DRAGONS are keen on making a cross border raid on Leicester Tigers to sign Wales international winger Jonah Holmes.

Stockport-born Holmes, who also plays at full-back, qualifies for Wales through his grandparents.

He won the last of his three caps against Ireland last August.

The 27-year-old started his career in the London Scottish youth set up and was then on the fringes at Wasps before spending time with Rosslyn Park, Henley and London Welsh.

He moved to Welford Road in 2017 after an impressive stint in the Championship with Yorkshire Carnegie and has suffered injury problems.

Holmes claimed ten tries in his first 11 appearances for the Tigers and has 24 tries in 45 appearances in all for the struggling Premiership giants.

He agreed a new deal with the Tigers in October 2018 but the Dragons are hoping they can lure him to South Wales for next season.

It will be another blow for the Tigers who will see England star Jonny May return to Gloucester later this summer, after he failed to agree terms for a new deal.

The Rugby Paper understands the Tigers are looking for an English qualified replacement.

There is a lack of players who currently appear to be available, but the virus fallout may change that in the coming weeks.

NEIL FISSLER

Tagged Geordan Murphy, Jonah Holmes, Leicester Tigers