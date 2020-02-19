Wasps seek to rekindle old flames in search for new DoR

JOE WORSLEY could make a return to Wasps after the club confirmed earlier this week that Dai Young would be moving on to a new challenge.

Young had been relieved of Wasps director of rugby duties with Lee Blackett taking charge of Saturday’s Midlands derby against Leicester Tigers.

And Wasps reached an agreement with the former Wales prop, who had two and a half years left on his contract which was worth over £350,000 a year.

Wasps have already started looking for a permanent replacement and want to get someone in with a strong connection to the club.

Alex King was looked at, but Blindside understands he has committed to stay with Brive next season and has ruled himself out.

Worsley, 42, is working as defence coach at Top 14 outfit Castres following a stint as a technical adviser with Georgia at the World Cup in Japan and Bordeaux Begles.

The former flanker won four Premiership titles and two Heineken Cup crowns with the now Coventry based Wasps between 1993 and his retirement with a neck injury in 2011.

A member of England’s 2003 World Cup-winning squad, he spent seven years with Bordeaux Begles starting as defence coach and working his way to becoming head coach.

Meanwhile, Blindside reported a few weeks ago that Dave Walder’s CV was doing the rounds of Premiership clubs and it’s understood that Wasps have expressed an interest.

The former England fly-half, who spent four years at Wasps during his long playing career, is currently head coach under Dean Richards at Newcastle Falcons.

NEIL FISSLER

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Dai Young, Joe Worsley, Wasps