Ed Griffiths steps down at Saracens after just 26 days

Saracens interim chief executive Ed Griffiths has resigned from his position less than a month after being appointed.

Griffiths returned to Saracens on January 2 to address a multitude of issues facing the reigning Premiership champions.

In light of Nigel Wray’s retirement as chairman, Griffiths admitted the severity of Saracens’ financial misbalance could mean wages would need to be cut or a reduction in headcount.

He was given a 12-month period to de-escalate the salary cap scandal and repair the image of Saracens off it, but leaves after just 26 days.

Griffiths played down how meaningful his exit proves to be for to-be-relegated Saracens.

“This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club,” Griffiths said.

More now lies on the shoulders of new chairman Neil Golding, who thanked Griffiths for his input.

“The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future,” Golding said in a statement released by Saracens.

“The recruitment process is underway for a long term CEO and an appointment will be made in due course.”

Earlier this week, it became public that the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is conducting an ongoing investigation into Griffiths to determine whether he was working as an unregistered agent in cricket.

Before arriving at Saracens, he held a consultancy role with Middlesex where its claimed his company, ASM, were paid money to facilitate a player’s move elsewhere.

A matter Griffiths denies strongly and stressed he was ‘happy to co-operate’ with the ECB’s probe.

“My role at Middlesex has always been very clear. I provide support to players beyond the cricket,” Griffiths told Standard Sport. “That support can take many different forms, and it has always been very clear in all these transactions that that support has been on behalf of Middlesex, not the players.

“My company gets paid by Middlesex, not the players. We have never received any money from a player, or as commission.

“Most of that support is second career [helping players plan for retirement], but it can be assistance with a bat deal or anything.”

