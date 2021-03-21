Outplayed, outfought, this was just dismal

■By NICK CAIN

Ireland ..............32 ptsTries: Earls 22, Conan 37 Conversions: Sexton 24, 38 Penalties: Sexton 18, 30, 51, 62, 69, 74England ..............18ptsTries: Youngs 64, May 79 Conversions: Daly 79Penalties: Farrell 9, 27THIS was a dismal end to England’s dire 2021 Six Nations campaign, and a triumph for an Ireland outfit which brought a halt to a run of four successive losses to Eddie Jones’ side by totally outplaying England in every department.The statistical bare bones from this final round Irish demolition job in Dublin may tell us that both sides ...