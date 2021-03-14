Connors feels better for his Saracens teachings

By JOHN FALLON

ONE OF the accusations thrown at Andy Farrell in his bumpy start in charge of Ireland has been an over-reliance on veterans and a reluctance to throw caution to the wind.But one experiment which has worked has been the arrival of Will Connors on the international scene.The 24-year old flanker knows all about bumpy journeys in a career hampered by injury and an over-crowded back row roster in Leinster, but he has thrived after being given the opportunity and Farrell will hope the poaching and chop tackle technique which Connors has perfected will be a key factor...