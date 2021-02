By PETER JACKSON

Scotland…………24pts

Tries: D Graham 18, Hogg 25, 64

Conversions: Russell 19, 25, 65

Penalties: Russell 10

Wales …………….25pts

Tries: Rees-Zammit 38, 69; L Williams 51, W Jones 55

Conversions: Sheedy 51

Penalties: Halfpenny 7

Scorcher: Louis Rees-Zammit dives in for Wales’ first try

PICTURES: Getty Images

All smiles: Liam Williams celebrates scoring Wales’ second try

WALES stand defiantly astride the Six Nations table this morning, put there against all the o...