Unlucky Farrell will need to get rub of the green

By JOHN FALLON

PREVIEW…

Ireland v France

Today. Kick-off 3pm, Aviva Stadium

Under pressure: Billy Burns takes over at No.10

ANDY Farrell has gone through an array of experiences since he took charge of Ireland just over a year ago but at this stage he must be wondering if he’s ever going to enjoy a bit of good luck in this job as one misfortune follows another.

A lot of the setbacks have either been inherited or self-inflicted.

Bad luck in their opening game of this season’s Six Nations had nothing to do with Peter O’Mahony becomi...