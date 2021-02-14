Jack’s shriek of pain was the stuff of nightmares | Brendan Gallagher

A much better performance from England and indeed a much better performance from Italy in a sparky occasionally feisty match that maintained your interest but not for the first time I was left wondering how serious rugby really is in minimising serious injury.

The agonising, blood curdling shriek of agony that echoed around Twickenham when Jack Willis, his studs stuck in the turf, was unceremoniously rolled over in an unnatural position as Italy cleared him out, was the stuff of nightmares. It certainly stayed with me for a couple of hours yesterday evening. Willis has already suffered mo...