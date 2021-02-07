This settled Irish side are my favourites to win

JEREMY GUSCOTT

Can he last 80? Johnny Sexton is attracting injuries

THE advantage that Wales have going into today’s game against Ireland is that they are playing at the Principality Stadium, where they know the beautiful pitch better than the visitors, and also are more familiar with playing under a closed roof.

What is the same for both sides is the mouth-watering prospect of playing rugby which is unaffected by the weather conditions, with no one having to adapt to a strong wind or heavy rain.

However, as strang...