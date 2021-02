From NICK CAIN at Twickenham

England…………….6pts

Penalties: Farrell 34, 39

Scotland …………11pts

Tries: Van der Merwe 30,

Penalties: Russell 6, 49

Decisive: Duhan van der Merwe powers past Mark Wilson to score for Scotland

PICTURES: Getty Images

What went wrong? Head scratcher for Owen Farrell

SCOTLAND rose to the occasion by winning the landmark 150th international against England just as they had the first meeting in Edinburgh in 1871.

In between times the England have had the better of ...