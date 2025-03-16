Spain aiming for a Georgia upset

■By JON NEWCOMBE

Preview Georgia v Spain Today. Kick-off 12pm, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi

LOOSE forward Matt Foulds insists Spain can do what no other team has managed to do in the last eight years and beat Georgia in the Rugby Europe Championship.

Los Leones take on the seven-time defending champions in the final in Tbilisi today, a few weeks after the Lelos thrashed them 62-32 in the pool stages in Madrid.

It was Georgia’s highest score in 25 years of playing Spain and underlined their dominance at the level below the Six Nations. However, Foulds, a second-half...