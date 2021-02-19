Private ownership vital for regions’ future says Jones

WELSH rugby has been told it is vital the Dragons are taken into private ownership if the game is to prosper.

Newport-based Dragons are currently owned by the Welsh Rugby Union although the region’s chairman David Buttress is keen for that to change.

Huw Jones, who spent 15 years as chief executive of Sport Wales and worked alongside the WRU in that time, insists deep-rooted change is needed.

Jones believes the regions need more control of their own destiny and if the Dragons join Cardiff Blues, Ospreys and Scarlets in private ownership then a brighter future could be ahead.

“If all four tea...