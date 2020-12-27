Murphy: First 20 minutes crucial if we are to end poor record at Sportsground

ULSTER back row Jordi Murphy says the province are determined to “put right” their disappointing recent record away to Connacht. Ulster have lost on their last four trips to Galway, including a 44-16 hammering in December 2017.
Murphy believes getting off to a solid start will be key to their chances today. “We haven’t had a great run of results there in the last few years”, he said. “We’ve been looking back on our meetings and we tend to lose that first 20- minute battle with them.
“They get their tails up pretty quick and it’s always hard to claw your way back when you’re away from home an...
