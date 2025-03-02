When the crowd just kept on growing

THE largest crowd ever seen at a rugby match converged on Murrayfield this weekend 50 years ago, a multitude so vast that the Lothian and Borders police stopped counting at 104,000.

Welsh fans had been heading north all week long that by the Friday afternoon they had transformed Princes Street into an ever deepening sea of red. An expeditionary force of some 50,000 reached Edinburgh without a ticket between them because none had been issued.

Thousands who arrived early paid at the turnstyles and secured a vantage position of sorts. Thousands more who paid through the same turnstyles ...