Premiership Women's Rugby

Player welfare ignored again

on

More in Premiership Women's Rugby:

REFEREE Paul Williams’ report to the tribunal of Romain Ntmack’s hit on Ben Thomas 10 minutes from the end of the France-Wales mismatch: “Head contact, foul play as player upright, high degree of danger, no mitigation as always illegal, no wrap.’’ Why, then, did the New Zealand official opt to give him a yellow card instead of a red one?
The Fair Play Review Officer Damon Murphy’s report on the same incident: “The French No.10’s shoulder made direct contact with the head of the Welsh player. The tackle was highly dangerous with n...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login