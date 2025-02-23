Le Roux calling the shots for Bulls

URC

By BEN JAYCOCK

Bulls .................. 31

Lions.................. 19

WILLIE le Roux starred as his Bulls boosted their top-four credentials with a bonus point victory at Loftus.

Springbok Le Roux appeared at fly-half rather than his usual position at full-back and impressed from the off, showcasing his playmaking class as his side quickly took a 17-0lead.

The Bulls were going at a point a minute at one stage and the stand-in No.10 was at the heart of their blistering opening with a wide passing game stretching the defence.

Le Roux was rewarded with a try and an assist as th...