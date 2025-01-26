Exeter v Sale Today. 12pm

EXETER have made 13 changes for the visit of the league’s bottom side Sale today. Susie Appleby’s side came into this round in third after beating Loughborough 19-15 last week.

Locally raised Lucy Nye gets her first Chiefs league start at scrum-half. Alexandra Tessier has moved back to full-back and takes on the captaincy for the first time. In the centres, Gabby Cantorna returns at inside centre with Merryn Doidge outside. After two weeks of sitting unused on the bench, Georgina Tasker is on the wing.

Prop Demi Swann and hooker Clara Nielsen ...