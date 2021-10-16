Welsh All Blacks edge out a thriller

Championship Cup round-upBy STEVE ROBERTS

NEATH managed to find a way to come out on top 31-25 at Ystrad Rhondda in a game that saw the lead change hands no fewer than seven times.There were 44 points in a thrilling first half and the bonus-point win on the road for the Welsh All Blacks kept them a point behind table-topping Bargoed, who picked up a 33-15 home success over Maesteg Quins. Rhys Truelove opened the scoring for the hosts with a penalty and then Nicky Griffiths got the first Neath try, which Steff Williams converted.Jarrad Llewellyn romped over for Ystrad’s firs...