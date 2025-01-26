Smith’s return to the big time

■By BEN JAYCOCK

OLLIE Smith makes his first Glasgow appearance since rupturing knee ligaments 14 months ago.

The 24-year-old outside centre returned to action in November, playing for Scotland ‘A’ versus Chile, but has had to wait to force his way into the Warriors squad, with head coach Franco Smith stressing there is a big difference between “return to play” and “return to perform” after such a lengthy lay-off.

Smith’s partner in midfield is former Scotland U20s captain Duncan Munn, making his third appearance at this level. ...