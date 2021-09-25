Heath undone by Caldy’s late show

By GRAHAM COX

Blackheath..............16 Caldy..........................18A TRY in the 78th minute from Martin Gerrard secured a first win of the season for Caldy and left Blackheath frustrated with a third losing bonus point.The Cheshire side bookended the contest with their two tries. Michael Barlow stepped inside and found a gaping hole in the Club defence for a converted score after six minutes.Blackheath began to claw their way back with a Sam Evans penalty and, with a solid set-piece platform, the hosts looked to play an expansive game.However, they failed to execute in the ...