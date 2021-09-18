Hosts hit back to end wait for a win

By GRAHAM COX

Blackheath ............23 Darlington MP ....... 14BLACKHEATH turned in their best 40 minutes of the season to score 20 unanswered points and hit back for a first win of the campaign.The hosts started well enough, their set-piece functioning smoothly and a Jake Hennessey penalty giving them an early lead, but two converted tries in four minutes saw Mowden Park surge ahead.In the 11th minute, a move down the left flank ended with Ollie Walker cutting inside to cross. As opposite wing Brandon Asher-Wood was illegally challenged after his chip-and-chase attempt, and Marc...