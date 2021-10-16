Nine-try Worthing in a Barn stormer

By TIM MACKEW

Worthing..................53 Barnstaple.............. 21WORTHING turned up the pace to score nine tries as Barnstaple endured a difficult away day.Despite initial errors, Worthing soon took control and never looked like losing this fixture.The first try came from a loose kick ahead, finished by Cam Dobinson, with the try of the match a great example of skilful interplay and off-loading as Will Beer touched down for the first of his two scores.Worthing had the pace and handling skills to outplay the opposition, but poor discipline and a high penalty count, with two ye...