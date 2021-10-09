Raiders edge it with McClean try

By IAN HADDRELL

Dings Crusaders ..33 Worthing .................35LEADERS Worthing kept up their excellent start to the season with a narrow victory over Dings Crusaders.Dings, looking for a third consecutive win, took an early lead when centre Harry Rowson went over under the posts for Ben Bolster to add the extras.Matt McClean reduced the arrears with a ninth-minute penalty for Worthing, before Will Beer ran the length of the field to score and McClean converted.A converted try by full-back Connor Slevin was followed by a second McClean penalty on the half hour, but three mi...