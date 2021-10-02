Barnes hit back with dramatic late show

By STEPHANIE FRANKLIN

Esher................... 17pts Barnes................ 17ptsWet and wild: Esher on the attack, left and Barnes, rightPICTURES: Leo WilkinsonBARNES staged an impressive comeback to hold Esher to a draw after trailing at half-time.The rain and slippery conditions meant the teams only managed two converted tries and one penalty apiece.Despite Barnes dominating possession in the first ten minutes, they were unable to make it on to the scoreboard in the first half.A rare moment of fast attacking play from the Esher backs in the 15th minute gave the hosts their firs...