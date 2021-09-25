Redruth run riot to rack up big win at Hinckley

By CHRIS CAMPBELL

Hinckley..............7Redruth............. 41REDRUTH turned in a superb team performance as they came away from Leicester Road with the full five points from a convincing win against Hinckley.The conditions were bright and the mood strong around the club at kick-off, however the ruthless intensity of the visitors meant the hosts were facing an uphill struggle from the start.The visitors were on the board early when a lucky bounce led to try for Jack Simmons and this was followed up with a well-taken try from Kyle Bradley.The visitors were well on their way to vi...