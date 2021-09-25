Worthing finish off in fine style

By BRIAN QUINN

Old Albanian........... 13 Worthing..................22WORTHING’S patience and tenacity paid off as they came away from Old Albanian with a victory.The home side were guilty of over-complicating matters as they let slip a dominant position.In the opening exchanges, the hosts proved more adept at winning and keeping possession.Burly centre Nick Defeo made urgent use of these advantages in the fifth minute, crossing after a run from halfway.Dan Watt converted and improved matters with a penalty eight minutes later.Another five minutes later and roles were rever...