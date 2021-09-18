Adlard’s double tonic for happy Hull

By CHARLIE MULLAN

Hull.....................29 Sheffield T ........ 0WINGER Mike Adlard scored twice as Hull beat Sheffield Tigers in a top Yorkshire derby.The home side got off to the perfect start with Adlard scoring in the lefthand corner in the first minute of play. Simon Humberstone missed the touchline conversion.Mark Ireland missed a seventh-minute penalty for the visitors, and that was as close as they came to troubling the scorers.Hull’s pack were dominating the scrum and Latu Kivalu’s try midway through the first half emphasised their superiority. Humberston...