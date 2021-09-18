Rowntree seals sweetest of wins

By RYAN STEVENS

Loughborough ......29 Hull Ionians ...........24THE students from Loughborough secured a thrilling last-minute win over Hull Ionians.The hosts started strongly, with powerful running by Pope and Warner, and after a successful penalty by Titcombe, Loughborough stepped up a gear.With Hull struggling against the pace of Loughborough, Warner broke through the away side’s defensive line to score.Hull returned fire with a try of their own from a strong carry by Bell.But Loughborough were looking swift and organised in attack, and extended their lead just before th...