Rowntree seals sweetest of wins

By RYAN STEVENS
Loughborough ......29 Hull Ionians ...........24THE students from Loughborough secured a thrilling last-minute win over Hull Ionians.The hosts started strongly, with powerful running by Pope and Warner, and after a successful penalty by Titcombe, Loughborough stepped up a gear.With Hull struggling against the pace of Loughborough, Warner broke through the away side’s defensive line to score.Hull returned fire with a try of their own from a strong carry by Bell.But Loughborough were looking swift and organised in attack, and extended their lead just before th...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login