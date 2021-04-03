Golden ticket buys Beaumont’s band of brothers a shot in last chance saloon

By JON NEWCOMBE

PREVIEW...Scarlets v SaleToday. Kick-off 5.30pm, Parc y ScarletsJOSH BEAUMONT says Sale Sharks’ ‘band of brothers’ are massively excited by the prospect of a first European Cup quarter-final in 15 years.Not since the days of Mark Cueto, Steve Hanley, Jason Robinson and Charlie Hodgson have Sale been in a knockout fixture like this – and they haven’t even won a game yet!Sale lost 26-14 to Toulon and by a single point at home to Edinburgh in the first two rounds of this season’s Champions Cup, but still managed to be among the...