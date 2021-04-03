Agony as Odogwu’s white boots cost Wasps

By BRENDAN GALLAGHER

Wasps ................ 25pts Tries: Odogwu 5, Bassett 23, Harris 54 Conversions: Umaga 6, 24Penalties: Umaga 39, 40+2Clermont ..........27ptsTries: Bezy 12, Ravai 18, Matsuchima 80+2 Conversions: Nanai-Williams 12, Lopez 18, 80+3 Penalties: Lopez 53, 67WASPS, playing comfortably their best rugby of the season, still managed to clutch defeat from the jaws of victory against a Clermont side that called on all their vast European experience to make the quarterfinals.The tie ended in added time with the splendid Kotaro Matsushima darting over f...