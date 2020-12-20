Champions Cup

Defeat No.13, but signs of hope for gutsy Saints

on

More in Champions Cup:

By DAVE MURPHY

Corner man: Dave Kearney scores Leinster’s third try

Held up: Saints Fraser Dingwall is stoppedNORTHAMPTON Saints left the RDS with a 13th straight defeat, but with some measure of pride restored after Chris Boyd’s side rocked the PRO14 heavy hitters.
Saints trailed 14-0 after 16 minutes with Josh Murphy and Cian Healy scoring early, but Fraser Dingwall and Tom James hit back for the Premiership outfit before half-time.
Nick Isiekwe claimed a third try for Saints shortly after the break, but they were never close enough to their ho...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login