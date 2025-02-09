Chiefs pleased to have sight of silverware

PREVIEW...

■By SAM JACKSON

Exeter Chiefs v

Cornish Pirates Today. Kick-off 3pm, Sandy Park

WITH 20 points from a possible 20, Exeter are looking good to challenge for some silverware in this competition.

Leader: Jack Yeandle starts for Exeter

Chiefs top Pool E after their win against Hartpury last week and are already qualified for the knockouts following Gloucester’s defeat on Friday night.

Chiefs, rejuvenated after their league win against Saracens, scored six tries in their bonus point win at Hartpury.

Pirates put in a strong performance against Gloucester ...