Clark keen to prove his worth – and find some new coats!

■By JON NEWCOMBE
PREVIEW...
Newcastle Falcons
v Caldy Today. Kick-off 3pm, Kingston Park
MAX Clark has two ambitions this month – earn an extended contract and help put Newcastle in touching distance of silverware.
The powerful centre, signed on a three-month deal to cover Sammy Arnold’s injury, has made a positive impression in the short time he’s been on Tyneside.
Clark, 29, recognises this block of Premiership Cup games is a big opportunity to press forward his claims, starting with the visit of Caldy today.
Personally and timewise, I think it proba...
