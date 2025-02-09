Clark keen to prove his worth – and find some new coats!

■By JON NEWCOMBE

Newcastle Falcons

v Caldy Today. Kick-off 3pm, Kingston Park

MAX Clark has two ambitions this month – earn an extended contract and help put Newcastle in touching distance of silverware.

The powerful centre, signed on a three-month deal to cover Sammy Arnold’s injury, has made a positive impression in the short time he’s been on Tyneside.

Clark, 29, recognises this block of Premiership Cup games is a big opportunity to press forward his claims, starting with the visit of Caldy today.

Personally and timewise, I think it proba...