Richards knows Bedford will be hard to handle

Bath v Bedford Today. Kick-off 3pm, The Rec

EWAN Richards insists there will be no danger of complacency from his Bath team when Championship high-flyers Bedford visit The Rec today.

Bath go into the match having won all three of their pool games to date, including a 21-7win at Bedford in November, when Bath trailed 7-0and scored three tries in the final quarter.

As someone who played, and lost, to Jersey Reds in another televised Premiership Cup match at The Rec, Richards knows you take a Championship side lightly at your peril.

