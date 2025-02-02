Tigers get their act together to chase Saints out of town

■By TOM VICKERS

Leicester .......................... 54pts

Tries: Ilione 3, Wand 9, 63, Liebenberg 23, 59, Hatherell 51, Kata 71, Radwan 78

Conversions: Shillcock 3, 9, 23, 51, 59, 71, 78

Northampton ....................33pts

Tries: Glister 37, James 40, 46, 55; Brown 69 Conversions: Makepeace-Cubitt 40, 46, 55, 69

Central figure: Solomone Kata celebrates his try

PICTURES: Getty Images

LEICESTER secured derby-day bragging rights as they brought an end to Northampton’s winning start in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Tigers claimed a hugely entertaining 54-33 win ...