Tigers get their act together to chase Saints out of town

Leicester .......................... 54pts
Tries: Ilione 3, Wand 9, 63, Liebenberg 23, 59, Hatherell 51, Kata 71, Radwan 78
Conversions: Shillcock 3, 9, 23, 51, 59, 71, 78
Northampton ....................33pts
Tries: Glister 37, James 40, 46, 55; Brown 69 Conversions: Makepeace-Cubitt 40, 46, 55, 69
Central figure: Solomone Kata celebrates his try
LEICESTER secured derby-day bragging rights as they brought an end to Northampton’s winning start in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
Tigers claimed a hugely entertaining 54-33 win ...
