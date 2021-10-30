Ford is the maestro again in Tigers romp

By ROB WILDMAN

Northampton ..26ptsTries: Skosan 40, 76; Mitchell 47, Waller 56Conversions: Grayson 47, 56, 76 Leicester ..........55ptsTries: Nadolo 11, 21; Van Wyk 19, Montoya 35, Van Poortvliet 67, 80; Murimurivalu 72Conversions: Ford 19, 35, 67, 80Penalties: Ford 1, 61, 63Drop-goals: Ford 54LEICESTER survived a second-half scare to post a record win in the Premiership over their East Midland rivals.Tigers had Richard Wigglesworth and Jasper Wiese sin-binned straight after the interval to give Northampton brief hope they could overcome a 27-0 deficit.Tries from Alex Mitchell and...