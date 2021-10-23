It’s that man Smith to rescue for Quins

By PAUL REES

Harlequins ........31ptsTries: Esterhuizen 4, 16; Smith 47, Marchant 73, 77 Conversions: Smith 5, 48, 74 Bath ....................17ptsTries: Underhill 25, Stuart 30 Conversions: Bailey 26, 31Penalties: Bailey 8HARLEQUINS were having one of those afternoons, fumbling and indecisive against opponents not expected to trouble the champions unduly, when Marcus Smith turned the contest with a typically incisive intervention.Quins trailed 17-12 at the interval having scored two tries in the opening 16 minutes, pegged back when Joe Marler was sent to the sin-bin for a no-a...