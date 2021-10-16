Chiefs on warpath as Simmonds sizzles

By BRENDAN GALLAGHER

Wasps ................23ptsTries: Frost 33, Young 39 Conversions: Gopperth 34, 40 Penalties: Gopperth 3, 18, 58 Exeter ................27ptsTries: Slade 20, Cordero 24, Simmonds 60, Hill 68 Conversions: Slade 25, 61 Penalties: Slade 8EXETER Chiefs, with Sam Simmonds leading the charge in trademark fashion, poured on the pressure after the break to squeeze past a Wasps side that tackled themselves to a standstill chasing victory.The home side made 251 tackles as they absorbed wave upon wave of Chiefs pressure, especially in the second half, and although a los...