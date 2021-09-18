Earle: Brownie recruited me for the Falcons

■By JON NEWCOMBE

PREVIEW...Newcastle v HarlequinsSunday September 19, Kick-off 3pm, Kingston ParkA CHANGE of life style and environ ment is suiting New- castle recruit Nathan Earle down to the ground but the winger is still looking forward to welcoming some old friends up to Kingston Park today.Earle and Mike Brown were two high-profile departures from Harlequins during the summer and a quirk of the fixture list sees them up against their old club on the opening weekend of the new Premiership season.Earl said: “That wasn’t planned whatsoever! I’ve spoke...