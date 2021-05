Robson blasts lottery over red card decisions

By GARY FITZGERALD

Wasps ................23ptsTries: Shields 5, Taylor 65Conversions: Umaga 6, 66Penalties: Umaga 32, 37, 46Worcester ........19ptsTries: Lewis 49Conversions: Searle 50Penalties: Searle 2, 44, 54, 56;Power: Malakai Fekitoa bursts through the Warriors defencePICTURE: Getty ImagesThreat: Francois Venter breaks for WarriorsDAN Robson demanded more consistency from referees over red card decisions after Wasps defied going down to 14 men to defeat Worcester at the Ricoh Arena.The England scrum-half claimed Ben Morris was unlucky to be dismissed for what referee Ian Temp...