Determined Tigers defy the Quins fightback

By ROB WILDMAN

Leicester ..........35pts Tries: Scott 3, Genge 8, 39; Tom Youngs 17 Conversions: Ford 4, 8, 17Penalties: Ford 30, 43; Henry 73Harlequins........29ptsTries: Earle 12, 71; Penalty 23, Marchant 53, Northmore 75 Conversions: Smith 53LEICESTER survived Quins’ late charge to gain a valuable victory which lifts them into sixth place in the Premiership table.Quins won the try count by five to four but will remember their trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road for the way Leicester clinically picked them off in the first half.Tigers scored all their tries ...