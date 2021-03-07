Gloucester character survives red card

By LUKE JARMYN

Wasps ................19pts Tries: Gaskell 42, Miller 47, Bassett 70 Conversions: Umaga 43, Gopperth 71Gloucester ........20ptsTries: Socino 17, Harris 33 Conversions: Barton 18, 34 Penalties: Barton 31, Twelvetrees 77GLOUCESTER produced a fine performance while being down to 14 men for nearly an hour to get their first back-toback win of the season and lift themselves off the foot of the table.A sigh of relief must have echoed around the county when Billy Twelvetrees found his shooting boots to score from 40 metres out to win the game in the fin...