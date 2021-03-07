They’re back – Chiefs smash six of the best

By GARY FITZGERALD

Bath ....................16pts Tries: McConnochie 10 Conversions: Priestland 11 Penalties: Priestland 8, 17, 54Exeter ................38ptsTries: O’Flaherty 29, 78, S Simmonds 37, S Skinner 60, 67, Gray 76Conversions: J Simmonds 29, 61, 77, 79CRISIS? What Crisis? Chiefs hardly looked like a team with major problems as they battered Bath into six-try submission at The Rec.Sam Simmonds produced another powerful, inspirational No.8 performance as Exeter regained the winning thread with a bonus point triumph having lost their two previous games.Warren Gat...