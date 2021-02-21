Leicester 27-8 Wasps: Tigers go powering on through red mist

LEICESTER had far too much forward muscle for wilting Wasps but this clash will be remembered for three red cards rather than Tigers’ forward might.

And to take the gloss off Leicester’s win their best forwards Jasper Wiese and Hanro Liebenberg, face suspensions for red card offences.

The South African back row duo will be joined in the dock by Wasps prop Kieran Brookes who followed Wiese off the pitch early in the second half after the Tigers No.8 was dismissed in the 27th minute.

Wiese and Brookes were sent off by referee Craig Maxwell-Keys for dangerous challenges to the head to add to th...