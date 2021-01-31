We were out to win says Duncan

DUNCAN Weir was left with mixed emotions after his inspirational solo performance.

The Scotland fly-half amassed 12 points for Worcester including a try but admitted: “We’re disappointed because we lost. The performance was excellent but you always target to win your home games no matter who the opposition is.

“Those boys in the changing room know they have been in a very tough contest. It is a step in the right direction. We were disappointed with our discipline at times. We let them in a few too many times but I’m proud of the attitude.

“It&rsqu...