Emotional Quins eager to write a winning first chapter to life after Gustard

■ By NEALE HARVEY

Wasps v Harlequins

Today. Kick-off 3pm, Ricoh Arena

WOUNDED Harlequins have harnessed the emotional fallout of Paul Gustard’s sacking and will unleash their frustration on Wasps, says skipper Stephan Lewies.

Lewies, one of Gustard’s star signings when he joined from the Lions in 2019, believes his side have responded well under assistant coaches Nick Evans, Adam Jones and Jerry Flannery and are ready to take the game to last season’s Premiership finalists.

Lewies said: “I was surprised that Paul left and...