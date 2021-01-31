Saints find marching boots amid the wind

■ By BRENDAN GALLAGHER

Gloucester........26pts

Tries: Thorley 48, Alemanno 78

Conversions: Twevetrees 49, 79

Penalties: Twelvetrees 6, 16, 21, 33

Northampton....31pts

Tries: Naiyaravoro 28, Hutchinson 51,

Adendorff 55, 66

Conversions: Biggar 52

Penalties: Biggar 6, 30, 66

Exhilarating: Rory Hutchinson runs in to scores Northampton’s second try

PICTURES: Getty Images

PLAYING their first match since Boxing Day and not looking too clever in the first half, Northampton suddenly found their game after the break for a morale-boosting bonus poin...